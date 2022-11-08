Bridges supplied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 44 minutes during Monday's 100-88 loss to Philadelphia.

Bridges has seen his scoring figures increase in each of his five seasons in the league, and the trend has continued in the current campaign thus far. He's failed to surpass the 15-point mark in four of his last five appearances, but at least he's been extremely efficient since he's shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 58.3 percent from deep over that five-game stretch. He might be in line for a bigger role offensively in the coming games with Chris Paul (heel) likely to miss a few games in a best-case scenario.