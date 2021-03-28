Bridges posted 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3pt) eight rebounds, six steals, four assists and one block in 42 minutes during Sunday's win over the Hornets.

The 24-year-old had just been averaging 0.8 steals over his past four games before Sunday's six-steal explosion. Bridges is averaging a career-low 0.9 steals through 45 games this season after averaging 1.6 and 1.4 in his rookie and sophomore season, respectively. Bridges will look to build on his impressive defensive performance Tuesday at home against the Hawks.