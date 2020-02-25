Suns' Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in win

Rubio racked up 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 assists, seven steals and six rebounds in 32 minutes during a 131-111 victory over the Jazz on Monday night.

Rubio was a defensive savant Monday, complementing that with solid efficiency and distribution to steal the show against his former team. He now has back-to-back double-doubles for the first time since mid-December, and after a six-game stretch in which he failed to crack double-digit points, he's scored 13 or more in five of the Suns' last six contests.