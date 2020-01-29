Suns' Ricky Rubio: Plays through injury Tuesday

Rubio ended with just six points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 133-104 victory over Dallas.

Rubio overcame an apparent ankle injury to play 26 minutes in the blowout victory. He was given a questionable tag heading into the game but ultimately took his place in the lineup and looked relatively pain-free. His numbers have been a little underwhelming of late, making him a nice buy-low target if you need assists and steals.