Rubio compiled 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, four rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 117-106 scrimmage win over the Raptors in Orlando.

Rubio is one of the best dime-droppers in the business, but he's a notoriously streaky shooter. He usually converts around 40 percent of his threes seasonally, but he gets there with see-saw performances. When he's dialed in like he was on Tuesday, he emerges as a deadly scoring threat. When you couple that production with his assist and steal totals, you've got a rock-solid backcourt option who will often pop above his typical ceiling.