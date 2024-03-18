O'Neale registered 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 140-129 loss to the Bucks.

From Feb. 25 through March 7, O'Neale started five of six games and averaged 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.2 minutes. He also shot 43.5 percent from deep (20-for-46). However, he couldn't get anything to go for the next four games, averaging just 2.0 points while shooting 15.0 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from deep. It was more of the same to start Sunday's contest, but O'Neale found his three-point stroke in the fourth, sinking four of five triples while playing nearly the entire quarter.