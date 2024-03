O'Neale is coming off the bench for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

O'Neale will return to his usual bench role following the return of Devin Booker from an ankle injury. O'Neale fared well in his last contest as a reserve, putting up 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes Mar. 2 against the Rockets.