O'Neale ended with 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-113 victory over the Lakers.

O'Neale got his first start with Phoenix due to the absences of Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Eric Gordon (groin), connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and ending as one of two Suns with 10 or more rebounds in a double-double outing. O'Neale posted his third game of the season with at least 10 rebounds, his first outing with at least 20 points and 10 boards.