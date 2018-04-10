Suns' T.J. Warren: Game-time call Tuesday
Warren (knee) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Though he's technically a game-time call, it doesn't seem especially likely that Warren will take the floor after missing the past 10 games with a left knee sprain. If he ends up missing the contest, Danuel House, Jared Dudley, Davon Reed and Alec Peters are all candidates to see extra run.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....