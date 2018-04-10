Suns' T.J. Warren: Game-time call Tuesday

Warren (knee) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's season finale against the Mavericks, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.

Though he's technically a game-time call, it doesn't seem especially likely that Warren will take the floor after missing the past 10 games with a left knee sprain. If he ends up missing the contest, Danuel House, Jared Dudley, Davon Reed and Alec Peters are all candidates to see extra run.

