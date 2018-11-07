Suns' T.J. Warren: Has minimal impact in return Tuesday

Warren failed to score, adding three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 loss to Brooklyn.

Warren, who missed the previous game with a back concern, returned Tuesday but played just 13 minutes off the bench. He missed all five of his field-goal attempts and given the nature of the scoreline, was unable to get any kind of rhythm going. Prior to the injury, he had been playing well and despite the logjam on the wing, had garnered himself enough playing time to carve out some nice fantasy value.