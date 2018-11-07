Suns' T.J. Warren: Has minimal impact in return Tuesday
Warren failed to score, adding three rebounds and one steal in 13 minutes during Tuesday's 104-82 loss to Brooklyn.
Warren, who missed the previous game with a back concern, returned Tuesday but played just 13 minutes off the bench. He missed all five of his field-goal attempts and given the nature of the scoreline, was unable to get any kind of rhythm going. Prior to the injury, he had been playing well and despite the logjam on the wing, had garnered himself enough playing time to carve out some nice fantasy value.
More News
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.