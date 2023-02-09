Warren has been traded to the Suns, along with Kevin Durant, in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple future first-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Durant is the obvious headliner for the Suns, but they'll also replace some wing depth with Warren, who's shooting 51.0 percent from the field in 18.9 minutes per game this season (26 appearances). In Phoenix, where Warren spent the first five years of his career, he should have a chance to earn a larger role and help fill the shoes of the departed Bridges and Johnson. Expect Warren to primarily compete with Damion Lee and Torrey Craig for minutes.