Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team in scoring on Saturday

Warren recorded 31 points (13-17 FG, 5-9 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 loss to the Nuggets.

With Devin Booker (hip) sidelined, Warren has been called upon to shoulder more of the offensive load, and he's responded with a sharp uptick in production. Over the past four games, he's averaged 21.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Warren is still the Sun's second-best fantasy option, and he'll continue to see decent numbers when Booker returns.