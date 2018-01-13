Suns' T.J. Warren: Scores 21 points Friday

Warren scored 21 points (10-17 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-2 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to Houston.

Aside from scoring at least 20 points in back-to-back games, Warren is averaging 23.2 points over his last ten games. Over this span, the forward has been shooting a solid 53.5 percent from the floor on 18.5 shots per game. Warren has become a consistent scorer in the Phoenix offense, scoring a career-best 19.7 points per game thus far. However, this is the result of taking a career-high 16.4 shots per game. As he has done lately, Warren is taking more chances in his role as the team's second leading scorer behind Devin Booker. As a result, he's reached the 20 point mark in a career-high 19 games and surpassed 30 and 40 points twice and once respectively.