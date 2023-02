Warren (recently traded) won't play Friday against the Pacers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 29-year-old was traded from the Nets to the Suns on Thursday as part of a blockbuster deal that also sent Kevin Durant (knee) to Phoenix, but Warren won't be available for Friday's road game. However, the Suns return home to face the Kings on Tuesday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Warren make his team debut at that point.