Welsh contributed 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three blocks and an assist in 25 minutes during Friday's loss to Westchester.

Welsh recorded his second-straight double-double, though his efforts led to a minus-12 net rating overall. Moreover, it was good to see him get involved on the defensive end, an area that he's struggled immensely this year. The second-year center's thrived in his capacity as the starter for Greensboro and is offering 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.1 minutes per game.