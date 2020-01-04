Thomas Welsh: Nears double-double in loss
Welsh finished with 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's loss to Austin.
Welsh provided another strong performance for the Swarm, though he continues to struggle on the defensive end of the floor. The 24-year-old's inability to improve upon his averages of 0.4 blocks and 0.2 steals per game has been integral in the Swarms' league-worst 113.7 defensive rating.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.