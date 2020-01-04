Welsh finished with 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's loss to Austin.

Welsh provided another strong performance for the Swarm, though he continues to struggle on the defensive end of the floor. The 24-year-old's inability to improve upon his averages of 0.4 blocks and 0.2 steals per game has been integral in the Swarms' league-worst 113.7 defensive rating.