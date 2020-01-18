Welsh generated 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Friday's loss to Fort Wayne.

Welsh posted his fourth double-double of the season, tying a season-best with 15 boards against the Mad Ants. Overall this year, Welsh's providing competent play at center and is averaging 11.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.9 minutes per contest.