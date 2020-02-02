Thomas Welsh: Nice double-double in win
Welsh posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's win over the Bayhawks.
Welsh was exceptionally efficient, scoring nearly a point per minute and generating his fifth double-double of the campaign. Though he struggles on defense, Welsh's above-average offensive contributions have kept him in the starting fold. He's a worthwhile play in DFS lineups as he's averaging 11.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 50.5 percent shooting from the field in 23.5 minutes per game on the season.
