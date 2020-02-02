Play

Welsh posted 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's win over the Bayhawks.

Welsh was exceptionally efficient, scoring nearly a point per minute and generating his fifth double-double of the campaign. Though he struggles on defense, Welsh's above-average offensive contributions have kept him in the starting fold. He's a worthwhile play in DFS lineups as he's averaging 11.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists on 50.5 percent shooting from the field in 23.5 minutes per game on the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories