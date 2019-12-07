Thomas Welsh: Nabs double-double in loss
Welsh scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), and provided 10 rebounds, two assists and a block across 32 minutes in Friday's loss to Lakeland.
Welsh grabbed a double-double while, once again, leading the Swarm in net rating with a plus-six. He continues to stabilize the frontcourt, as he's competent on both ends of the floor.
