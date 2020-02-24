Thomas Welsh: Ineffective in start
Welsh contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's loss to Capital City.
Welsh struggled against an imposing Go-Go frontline, converting just 25-percent of his attempts from the field and failing to make a meaningful impact on the glass. Saturday's outing aside, Welsh's had a solid season and is posting averages of 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...