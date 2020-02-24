Welsh contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Saturday's loss to Capital City.

Welsh struggled against an imposing Go-Go frontline, converting just 25-percent of his attempts from the field and failing to make a meaningful impact on the glass. Saturday's outing aside, Welsh's had a solid season and is posting averages of 10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23.8 minutes per game.