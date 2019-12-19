Welsh produced 10 points (4-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Although Welsh's rebounding was impressive, he had an awful offensive game despite getting a season-best 18 looks. Look for him to get back on track in Friday's tilt with Westchester.