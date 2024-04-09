Wiggins will come off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

This is an expected move, as the Thunder have activated Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Wiggins was sensational Sunday against the Hornets, logging 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and six steals across 36 minutes.