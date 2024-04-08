Wiggins finished Sunday's 121-118 victory over the Hornets with 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and six steals across 36 minutes.

Wiggins moved to the starting lineup due to the absences of Gordon Hayward (leg) and Jalen Williams (ankle), and he took advantage of the opportunity while putting up his best scoring mark of the campaign. Wiggins has started four times over the Thunder's last seven games and has scored in double digits in each of those contests, so don't rule out him staying in the first unit if Williams and Hayward are unable to return to face the Kings on Tuesday.