Wiggins will start Sunday versus Charlotte.
Wiggins will run with the first unit while Gordon Hayward (leg) and Jalen Williams (ankle) are inactive, with Isaiah Joe coming off the bench. Wiggins will be flanked by Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren in Sunday's starting lineup.
More News
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Not starting against Indiana•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Posts 15 points in starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting against 76ers•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Starting Friday•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Decrease in playing time•
-
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Plays well off bench•