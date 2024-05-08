Wiggins logged 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 117-95 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Wiggins had his best game of the playoffs, scoring 16 points including three triples. Given he scored a combined 23 points in the first-round series against the Pelicans, outbursts like this shouldn't be expected moving forward. With that said, he should continue to play a meaningful role off the bench, starting with Game 2 which will take place Thursday.