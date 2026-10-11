Wiggins finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and two steals across 20 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 119-117 preseason win over the Pacers.

Wiggins provided an efficient scoring contribution off the bench, knocking down three three-pointers while also contributing defensively with two steals, factors that contributed to a team-high plus-13. His combination of perimeter shooting and defensive activity will secure him a consistent role in Atlanta's rotation, but his role off the bench will limit his upside a bit.