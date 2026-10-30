Wiggins notched 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and a block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 114-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Wiggins delivered an impressive offensive performance off the bench, and while he's not expected to maintain this efficiency over the season, he's made the most of his role so far. This 20-point output was a season-high mark for Wiggins, but he's scored in double digits in each of his six appearances so far while clearing the 15-point mark four times. Wiggins offers intriguing scoring upside in Atlanta's rotation, but his fantasy reliability will depend almost entirely on his scoring, as he hasn't offered much value in other categories so far.