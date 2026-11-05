Wiggins contributed 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 victory over the Wizards.

Wiggins supplied a well-rounded performance in reserve, connecting on three triples while making an impact defensively. His 29 minutes were the most among Atlanta's bench players, and he finished with a plus-15 rating. The combination of perimeter scoring and defensive production makes Wiggins worth monitoring in deeper leagues if he continues seeing substantial playing time.