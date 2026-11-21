Wiggins recorded 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in a 111-97 win over the Hornets on Friday.

Making his second start of the season, Wiggins scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half to finish as the Hawks' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Johnson (26). In his first season in Atlanta, Wiggins is averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.9 threes over 26.1 minutes per game. He could revert to the bench against the Pistons on Sunday if rookie Kingston Flemings (back) is cleared to return for that contest.