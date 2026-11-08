Wiggins accumulated 20 points (7-19 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 victory over the Nets.

Wiggins didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance but still provided a major spark off Atlanta's bench. The 27-year-old led the second unit in scoring, tying his season-high mark in points. Additionally, he dished out a season-best six assists. In four appearances so far this month, Wiggins has averaged 15.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals across 27.0 minutes per tilt.