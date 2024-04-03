Wiggins notched 15 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Wiggins got the starting nod with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quadriceps) and Jalen Williams (ankle) inactive, leading all players in Tuesday's contest with a trio of steals to go along with ending as one of three Thunder players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Wiggins has started in two games this year, both of which have taken place over the last three contests, posting at least 15 points and four rebounds in both of those outings. Wiggins has swiped three or more steals in four games, his first as a starter.