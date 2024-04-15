Wiggins closed with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes during Sunday's 135-86 victory over Dallas.
Wiggins got some extra court time after the Thunder emptied the bench early. Wiggins is now in his third season with the Thunder, and although he put up some decent stat lines as a fill-in throughout the season, the Maryland product failed to surpass his rookie numbers for a second consecutive season. Wiggins' future with the Thunder is up on the air, as the team may choose to decline his club option for the 2024-25 season.
