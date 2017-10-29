Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores five points in Saturday's win

Abrines finished with five points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 18 minutes during Saturday's 101-69 win over the Bulls.

After Abrines averaged 26.5 minutes through the first two tilts, this was the most playing time he has seen over the last four. He isn't shooting well (33.3 percent from the field), but that's not stopping him from letting it fly with confidence. Furthermore, Abrines has swiped 1.0 steal per game, and he could be carving out a decent load of playing time off the bench on a team lacking much depth.