Holmgren recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 91-80 Summer League win over the Mavericks.
Holmgren flashed his defensive prowess Saturday, although he did pick up four fouls. Holmgren also posted a game-high 10 rebounds.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Good to go against Dallas•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Won't play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-doubles, six turnovers•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Succeeds in shaking off rust•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Starting in Summer League•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Could return for summer league•