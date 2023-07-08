Holmgren recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 91-80 Summer League win over the Mavericks.

Holmgren flashed his defensive prowess Saturday, although he did pick up four fouls. Holmgren also posted a game-high 10 rebounds.