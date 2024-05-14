Holmgren ended Monday's 100-96 win over Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, four blocks and one steal over 40 minutes.
Holmgren stepped his game up on a night where Jalen Williams struggled with his shot, and the star rookie made his presence felt on both ends of the court, showing efficiency in his touch near the rim and being his usual disruptive self on the defensive end. Holmgren is averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.3 blocks per game in the series against Dallas. Game 5 is scheduled for Wednesday in OKC.
