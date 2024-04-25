Holmgren chipped in 26 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 124-92 win over the Pelicans in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Holmgren was expected to have a tough matchup while being guarded by Jonas Valanciunas, but the rookie has looked outstanding in his first two playoff contests, posting a double-double in Game 1 and delivering his best scoring output in more than a month in the second game of the series. Holmgren should continue to have a prominent role for the Thunder ahead of Game 3 on Saturday at Smoothie King Center.