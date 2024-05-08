Holmgren totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-95 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Holmgren produced on both ends of the floor, scoring 19 points to go with five combined steals and blocks. After a stellar rookie season, Holmgren is looking to cement himself as an elite center despite his age. The Thunder will be hoping for a repeat performance Thursday before heading back to Dallas for games 3 and 4.