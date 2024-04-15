Holmgren closed with 13 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Sunday's 135-86 victory over the Mavericks.

Holmgren's result was astounding considering his 12 minutes of usage in the blowout win. The Thunder's standout center sat early with the rest of the starters, but he had one of the best stat lines on the roster while logging the second-lowest minute total.