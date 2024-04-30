Holmgren notched 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 97-89 win over the Pelicans in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Holmgren couldn't get his shot working from downtown, but he was able to bounce back from a sluggish six-point showing in Game 3. The Gonzaga product averaged 15.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.8 blocks during a four-game sweep of New Orleans.