Holmgren provided 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 125-107 victory over the Bucks.

Holmgren turned in a strong performance Friday, helping the Thunder to a clutch victory. They now sit atop the Western Conference and a win over Dallas on Sunday would secure them a first-place finish. Holmgren has been a revelation this season, taking the Thunder's ceiling to another level. From a fantasy perspective, there is a chance managers are going to have to part with a second-round pick to secure his services next year.