Holmgren ended with 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 135-100 loss to Boston.

Holmgren has been struggling in recent days and has been remarkably inconsistent, scoring 11 or fewer points in four of his last seven outings, including three games in which he was held to single-digit points. Holmgren is also shooting a woeful 17.9 percent from three-point range in that span. He remains a player capable of impacting the game on both ends of the court, but it's clear he's hit some kind of rookie wall, and he'll have to shake off his struggles either in the final week of the regular season or in the playoffs.