Holmgren contributed 20 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-118 win over the Hornets.

Holmgren had been delivering a few subpar outings in recent weeks, but he bounced back in a big way here and notched his first double-double since March 22. The rookie big man will have a tough challenge Tuesday, as the Thunder will take on Domantas Sabonis and the Kings. Holmgren will enter that matchup with averages of 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game over his last 10 contests, though at least he's scored in double digits in five of his last six.