Holmgren (undisclosed) is available for Saturday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Holmgren missed Thursday's game due to an undisclosed reason, but he will suit up Saturday. The 2022 No. 2 has scored in double figures in both of his Summer League appearances.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Won't play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-doubles, six turnovers•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Succeeds in shaking off rust•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Starting in Summer League•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Could return for summer league•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Undergoes secondary surgery•