The Thunder announced Thursday that Holmgren has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Holmgren ruptured the tendon in his right foot while competing in a pro-am game in Seattle last weekend and will now require surgery, pushing his NBA debut back to the 2023-24 season. Foot injuries are particularly problematic for big men compared to guard and wing players, but the Thunder are hopeful that Holmgren's youth and slighter build will allow him to navigate the lengthy rehab process without any major setbacks to his long-term development. Despite missing his entire first season in the NBA, the 7-foot-1, 195-pound Holmgren still looks to be a strong asset in dynasty leagues, but managers in redraft leagues can now officially take him off their boards for 2022-23. Holmgren's absence for the upcoming season should open up more playing time in the frontcourt for the Thunder's other young bigs, namely Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Aleksej Pokusevski and Darius Bazley.