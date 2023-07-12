Holmgren (not injury related) will play in Wednesday's Summer League game against the Pacers, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

After showing out with 13.6 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks per game across three Summer League appearances, there were talks that Holmgren could be shut down for the remainder of the tournament. However, he'll suit up for at least one more contest, though it's unclear if he'll handle a full workload Wednesday.