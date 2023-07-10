Thunder Summer League coach Kameron Woods said Monday that the organization hasn't decided if Holmgren will play again in the 2023 NBA Summer League, Theo Lawson of the Spokesman Review reports.

Holmgren hasn't suffered any injury but may be shut down after three Summer League appearances. The 2022 No. 2 pick has flashed his potential on both ends of the floor. However, Holmgren suffered a season-ending foot injury in last year's Summer League, so the Thunder could opt to rest him to ensure he's healthy going into the regular season. Oklahoma City's next game is Tuesday's matchup with Houston.