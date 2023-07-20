Holmgren is among a group of select young players who will join Team USA for training camp in Las Vegas in August, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Holmgren will join teammate Jalen Williams, as well as Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Keegan Murray in Las Vegas to help Team USA prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Getting the nod is an encouraging development for Holmgren, who is yet to appear in an NBA game after a foot injury cost him his entire rookie season. Holmgren returned to action at Summer League earlier in July and picked up where he left off as a relentless attacker on offense and an elite rim-protector on the defensive end. Across four Summer League appearances in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, Holmgren posted 16.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor. He connected on just 1-of-11 attempts from beyond the arc, however.