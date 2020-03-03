Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Absent from injury report
Gallinari (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Gallinari was held out of Friday's clash with Milwaukee due to ankle soreness, but it appears a few days of rest have allowed him to return to health. He should be right back in the starting lineup Tuesday evening.
