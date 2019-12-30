Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Could return Tuesday
Gallinari (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
Gallinari has missed the last four matchups while dealing with a left ankle injury, but he'll have a chance to return to action Tuesday night. He'll likely need to prove his health during shootaround and pregame activities to gain clearance.
