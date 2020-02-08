Thunder's Danilo Gallinari: Nears double-double
Gallinari went for 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 108-101 win over the Pistons.
Gallinari hasn't posted a double-double in each of his last seven outings, but he has been extremely consistent of late with double-digit points and four or more boards in each of his last 11 games while shooting 42.9 percent from deep during that stretch. He couldn't finalize a trade to the Heat ahead of the deadline and will remain with the Thunder, where he should remain as one of the team's main scoring sources on a nightly basis.
